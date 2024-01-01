50 Croatian kunas to Bahraini dinars

Convert HRK to BHD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = .د.ب0.05369 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
HRK to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BHD
1 HRK to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05370.0537
Low0.05370.0537
Average0.05370.0537
Change-0.02%0.03%
1 HRK to BHD stats

The performance of HRK to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0537 and a 30 day low of 0.0537. This means the 30 day average was 0.0537. The change for HRK to BHD was -0.02.

The performance of HRK to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0537 and a 90 day low of 0.0537. This means the 90 day average was 0.0537. The change for HRK to BHD was 0.03.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bahraini Dinar
1 HRK0.05369 BHD
5 HRK0.26847 BHD
10 HRK0.53693 BHD
20 HRK1.07387 BHD
50 HRK2.68467 BHD
100 HRK5.36933 BHD
250 HRK13.42333 BHD
500 HRK26.84665 BHD
1000 HRK53.69330 BHD
2000 HRK107.38660 BHD
5000 HRK268.46650 BHD
10000 HRK536.93300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 BHD18.62430 HRK
5 BHD93.12150 HRK
10 BHD186.24300 HRK
20 BHD372.48600 HRK
50 BHD931.21500 HRK
100 BHD1,862.43000 HRK
250 BHD4,656.07500 HRK
500 BHD9,312.15000 HRK
1000 BHD18,624.30000 HRK
2000 BHD37,248.60000 HRK
5000 BHD93,121.50000 HRK
10000 BHD186,243.00000 HRK