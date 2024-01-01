10 Croatian kunas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HRK to BDT at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Tk17.02 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
HRK to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 HRK to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.030717.0307
Low17.016616.9582
Average17.023617.0129
Change0.00%0.08%
1 HRK to BDT stats

The performance of HRK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.0307 and a 30 day low of 17.0166. This means the 30 day average was 17.0236. The change for HRK to BDT was 0.00.

The performance of HRK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.0307 and a 90 day low of 16.9582. This means the 90 day average was 17.0129. The change for HRK to BDT was 0.08.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HRK17.02130 BDT
5 HRK85.10650 BDT
10 HRK170.21300 BDT
20 HRK340.42600 BDT
50 HRK851.06500 BDT
100 HRK1,702.13000 BDT
250 HRK4,255.32500 BDT
500 HRK8,510.65000 BDT
1000 HRK17,021.30000 BDT
2000 HRK34,042.60000 BDT
5000 HRK85,106.50000 BDT
10000 HRK170,213.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Croatian Kuna
1 BDT0.05875 HRK
5 BDT0.29375 HRK
10 BDT0.58750 HRK
20 BDT1.17500 HRK
50 BDT2.93750 HRK
100 BDT5.87500 HRK
250 BDT14.68750 HRK
500 BDT29.37500 HRK
1000 BDT58.75000 HRK
2000 BDT117.50000 HRK
5000 BDT293.75000 HRK
10000 BDT587.50000 HRK