20 Honduran lempiras to Vietnamese dongs
Convert HNL to VND at the real exchange rate
HNL to VND conversion chart
1 HNL = 1,007.56000 VND
0
|1 HNL to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,015.3100
|1,015.3100
|Low
|1,004.5500
|987.6440
|Average
|1,008.1010
|1,000.3119
|Change
|-0.63%
|0.10%
|View full history
1 HNL to VND stats
The performance of HNL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,015.3100 and a 30 day low of 1,004.5500. This means the 30 day average was 1,008.1010. The change for HNL to VND was -0.63.
The performance of HNL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,015.3100 and a 90 day low of 987.6440. This means the 90 day average was 1,000.3119. The change for HNL to VND was 0.10.
|Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Vietnamese Dong
|1 HNL
|1,007.56000 VND
|5 HNL
|5,037.80000 VND
|10 HNL
|10,075.60000 VND
|20 HNL
|20,151.20000 VND
|50 HNL
|50,378.00000 VND
|100 HNL
|100,756.00000 VND
|250 HNL
|251,890.00000 VND
|500 HNL
|503,780.00000 VND
|1000 HNL
|1,007,560.00000 VND
|2000 HNL
|2,015,120.00000 VND
|5000 HNL
|5,037,800.00000 VND
|10000 HNL
|10,075,600.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Honduran Lempira
|1000 VND
|0.99250 HNL
|2000 VND
|1.98500 HNL
|5000 VND
|4.96249 HNL
|10000 VND
|9.92498 HNL
|20000 VND
|19.84996 HNL
|50000 VND
|49.62490 HNL
|100000 VND
|99.24980 HNL
|200000 VND
|198.49960 HNL
|500000 VND
|496.24900 HNL
|1000000 VND
|992.49800 HNL
|2000000 VND
|1,984.99600 HNL
|5000000 VND
|4,962.49000 HNL