Honduran lempiras to Ugandan shillings today

Convert HNL to UGX at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Ush146.2 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
HNL to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 HNL to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High147.0700150.3850
Low145.3990145.3990
Average145.8070147.7650
Change-0.59%-2.37%
1 HNL to UGX stats

The performance of HNL to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 147.0700 and a 30 day low of 145.3990. This means the 30 day average was 145.8070. The change for HNL to UGX was -0.59.

The performance of HNL to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 150.3850 and a 90 day low of 145.3990. This means the 90 day average was 147.7650. The change for HNL to UGX was -2.37.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.1211.4761.6210.93521.311
1 GBP1.211.267106.9221.7711.9451.12225.567
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3981.5350.88520.179
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Ugandan Shilling
1 HNL146.19900 UGX
5 HNL730.99500 UGX
10 HNL1,461.99000 UGX
20 HNL2,923.98000 UGX
50 HNL7,309.95000 UGX
100 HNL14,619.90000 UGX
250 HNL36,549.75000 UGX
500 HNL73,099.50000 UGX
1000 HNL146,199.00000 UGX
2000 HNL292,398.00000 UGX
5000 HNL730,995.00000 UGX
10000 HNL1,461,990.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Honduran Lempira
1 UGX0.00684 HNL
5 UGX0.03420 HNL
10 UGX0.06840 HNL
20 UGX0.13680 HNL
50 UGX0.34200 HNL
100 UGX0.68400 HNL
250 UGX1.70999 HNL
500 UGX3.41999 HNL
1000 UGX6.83997 HNL
2000 UGX13.67994 HNL
5000 UGX34.19985 HNL
10000 UGX68.39970 HNL