2,000 Honduran lempiras to New Zealand dollars

Convert HNL to NZD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = $0.06731 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
HNL to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 HNL to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06790.0679
Low0.06600.0633
Average0.06680.0656
Change1.08%2.58%
1 HNL to NZD stats

The performance of HNL to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0679 and a 30 day low of 0.0660. This means the 30 day average was 0.0668. The change for HNL to NZD was 1.08.

The performance of HNL to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0679 and a 90 day low of 0.0633. This means the 90 day average was 0.0656. The change for HNL to NZD was 2.58.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / New Zealand Dollar
1 HNL0.06731 NZD
5 HNL0.33653 NZD
10 HNL0.67306 NZD
20 HNL1.34612 NZD
50 HNL3.36530 NZD
100 HNL6.73059 NZD
250 HNL16.82648 NZD
500 HNL33.65295 NZD
1000 HNL67.30590 NZD
2000 HNL134.61180 NZD
5000 HNL336.52950 NZD
10000 HNL673.05900 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 NZD14.85750 HNL
5 NZD74.28750 HNL
10 NZD148.57500 HNL
20 NZD297.15000 HNL
50 NZD742.87500 HNL
100 NZD1,485.75000 HNL
250 NZD3,714.37500 HNL
500 NZD7,428.75000 HNL
1000 NZD14,857.50000 HNL
2000 NZD29,715.00000 HNL
5000 NZD74,287.50000 HNL
10000 NZD148,575.00000 HNL