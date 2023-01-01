5000 Honduran lempiras to British pounds sterling

1.00000 HNL = 0.03335 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55 UTC
How to convert Honduran lempiras to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / British Pound Sterling
1 HNL0.03335 GBP
5 HNL0.16675 GBP
10 HNL0.33350 GBP
20 HNL0.66700 GBP
50 HNL1.66750 GBP
100 HNL3.33499 GBP
250 HNL8.33748 GBP
500 HNL16.67495 GBP
1000 HNL33.34990 GBP
2000 HNL66.69980 GBP
5000 HNL166.74950 GBP
10000 HNL333.49900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Honduran Lempira
1 GBP29.98510 HNL
5 GBP149.92550 HNL
10 GBP299.85100 HNL
20 GBP599.70200 HNL
50 GBP1499.25500 HNL
100 GBP2998.51000 HNL
250 GBP7496.27500 HNL
500 GBP14992.55000 HNL
1000 GBP29985.10000 HNL
2000 GBP59970.20000 HNL
5000 GBP149925.50000 HNL
10000 GBP299851.00000 HNL