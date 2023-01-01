1 thousand Honduran lempiras to British pounds sterling

Convert HNL to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 hnl
33.35 gbp

1.00000 HNL = 0.03335 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54 UTC
HNL to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / British Pound Sterling
1 HNL0.03335 GBP
5 HNL0.16674 GBP
10 HNL0.33347 GBP
20 HNL0.66694 GBP
50 HNL1.66736 GBP
100 HNL3.33472 GBP
250 HNL8.33680 GBP
500 HNL16.67360 GBP
1000 HNL33.34720 GBP
2000 HNL66.69440 GBP
5000 HNL166.73600 GBP
10000 HNL333.47200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Honduran Lempira
1 GBP29.98760 HNL
5 GBP149.93800 HNL
10 GBP299.87600 HNL
20 GBP599.75200 HNL
50 GBP1499.38000 HNL
100 GBP2998.76000 HNL
250 GBP7496.90000 HNL
500 GBP14993.80000 HNL
1000 GBP29987.60000 HNL
2000 GBP59975.20000 HNL
5000 GBP149938.00000 HNL
10000 GBP299876.00000 HNL