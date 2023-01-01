1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Canadian dollars

Convert HNL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
55.23 cad

1.00000 HNL = 0.05523 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48 UTC
HNL to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86611.0449586.96611.434511.661680.964818.7496
1GBP1.154611.2065100.4111.656281.918581.1139621.6484
1USD0.956950.828844183.22511.37281.59020.923317.9431
1INR0.01149870.009959060.012015610.0164950.01910730.0110940.215597

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Canadian Dollar
1 HNL0.05523 CAD
5 HNL0.27616 CAD
10 HNL0.55232 CAD
20 HNL1.10465 CAD
50 HNL2.76161 CAD
100 HNL5.52323 CAD
250 HNL13.80807 CAD
500 HNL27.61615 CAD
1000 HNL55.23230 CAD
2000 HNL110.46460 CAD
5000 HNL276.16150 CAD
10000 HNL552.32300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 CAD18.10530 HNL
5 CAD90.52650 HNL
10 CAD181.05300 HNL
20 CAD362.10600 HNL
50 CAD905.26500 HNL
100 CAD1810.53000 HNL
250 CAD4526.32500 HNL
500 CAD9052.65000 HNL
1000 CAD18105.30000 HNL
2000 CAD36210.60000 HNL
5000 CAD90526.50000 HNL
10000 CAD181053.00000 HNL