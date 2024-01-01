Guyanaese dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert GYD to XOF at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = CFA2.963 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
GYD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XOF
1 GYD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.98332.9833
Low2.88142.8028
Average2.92292.8683
Change2.05%4.63%
1 GYD to XOF stats

The performance of GYD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9833 and a 30 day low of 2.8814. This means the 30 day average was 2.9229. The change for GYD to XOF was 2.05.

The performance of GYD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9833 and a 90 day low of 2.8028. This means the 90 day average was 2.8683. The change for GYD to XOF was 4.63.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GYD2.96271 XOF
5 GYD14.81355 XOF
10 GYD29.62710 XOF
20 GYD59.25420 XOF
50 GYD148.13550 XOF
100 GYD296.27100 XOF
250 GYD740.67750 XOF
500 GYD1,481.35500 XOF
1000 GYD2,962.71000 XOF
2000 GYD5,925.42000 XOF
5000 GYD14,813.55000 XOF
10000 GYD29,627.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guyanaese Dollar
1 XOF0.33753 GYD
5 XOF1.68765 GYD
10 XOF3.37529 GYD
20 XOF6.75058 GYD
50 XOF16.87645 GYD
100 XOF33.75290 GYD
250 XOF84.38225 GYD
500 XOF168.76450 GYD
1000 XOF337.52900 GYD
2000 XOF675.05800 GYD
5000 XOF1,687.64500 GYD
10000 XOF3,375.29000 GYD