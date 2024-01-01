Guyanaese dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert GYD to JOD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = JD0.003391 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 GYD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0034
Low0.00340.0034
Average0.00340.0034
Change-0.07%-0.24%
View full history

1 GYD to JOD stats

The performance of GYD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for GYD to JOD was -0.07.

The performance of GYD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0034. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for GYD to JOD was -0.24.

Track market ratesView GYD to JOD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4771.6220.93621.296
1 GBP1.211.27107.1921.7731.9471.12325.564
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5330.88420.126
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 GYD0.00339 JOD
5 GYD0.01696 JOD
10 GYD0.03391 JOD
20 GYD0.06783 JOD
50 GYD0.16957 JOD
100 GYD0.33915 JOD
250 GYD0.84787 JOD
500 GYD1.69575 JOD
1000 GYD3.39149 JOD
2000 GYD6.78298 JOD
5000 GYD16.95745 JOD
10000 GYD33.91490 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JOD294.85600 GYD
5 JOD1,474.28000 GYD
10 JOD2,948.56000 GYD
20 JOD5,897.12000 GYD
50 JOD14,742.80000 GYD
100 JOD29,485.60000 GYD
250 JOD73,714.00000 GYD
500 JOD147,428.00000 GYD
1000 JOD294,856.00000 GYD
2000 JOD589,712.00000 GYD
5000 JOD1,474,280.00000 GYD
10000 JOD2,948,560.00000 GYD