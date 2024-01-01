Guyanaese dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert GYD to DKK at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = kr0.03367 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Track the exchange rate

GYD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we'll tell you when it gets better.

DKK
1 GYD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03390.0339
Low0.03280.0319
Average0.03320.0326
Change2.01%4.54%
View full history

1 GYD to DKK stats

The performance of GYD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0339 and a 30 day low of 0.0328. This means the 30 day average was 0.0332. The change for GYD to DKK was 2.01.

The performance of GYD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0339 and a 90 day low of 0.0319. This means the 90 day average was 0.0326. The change for GYD to DKK was 4.54.

Track market rates

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Danish Krone
1 GYD0.03367 DKK
5 GYD0.16836 DKK
10 GYD0.33672 DKK
20 GYD0.67344 DKK
50 GYD1.68360 DKK
100 GYD3.36720 DKK
250 GYD8.41800 DKK
500 GYD16.83600 DKK
1000 GYD33.67200 DKK
2000 GYD67.34400 DKK
5000 GYD168.36000 DKK
10000 GYD336.72000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guyanaese Dollar
1 DKK29.69820 GYD
5 DKK148.49100 GYD
10 DKK296.98200 GYD
20 DKK593.96400 GYD
50 DKK1,484.91000 GYD
100 DKK2,969.82000 GYD
250 DKK7,424.55000 GYD
500 DKK14,849.10000 GYD
1000 DKK29,698.20000 GYD
2000 DKK59,396.40000 GYD
5000 DKK148,491.00000 GYD
10000 DKK296,982.00000 GYD