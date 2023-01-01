1 Guyanaese dollar to Aruban florins

Convert GYD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 gyd
0.01 awg

1.00000 GYD = 0.00864 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GYD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86871.047387.12231.437211.661720.967218.5505
1GBP1.1511511.2056100.2911.654441.912891.1133921.3544
1USD0.954850.829463183.18751.37231.586670.923517.7127
1INR0.01147810.0099710.01202110.01649650.01907340.01110140.212925

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 GYD0.00864 AWG
5 GYD0.04320 AWG
10 GYD0.08640 AWG
20 GYD0.17279 AWG
50 GYD0.43198 AWG
100 GYD0.86396 AWG
250 GYD2.15991 AWG
500 GYD4.31981 AWG
1000 GYD8.63962 AWG
2000 GYD17.27924 AWG
5000 GYD43.19810 AWG
10000 GYD86.39620 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AWG115.74600 GYD
5 AWG578.73000 GYD
10 AWG1157.46000 GYD
20 AWG2314.92000 GYD
50 AWG5787.30000 GYD
100 AWG11574.60000 GYD
250 AWG28936.50000 GYD
500 AWG57873.00000 GYD
1000 AWG115746.00000 GYD
2000 AWG231492.00000 GYD
5000 AWG578730.00000 GYD
10000 AWG1157460.00000 GYD