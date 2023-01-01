10 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Pakistani rupees

Convert GTQ to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 gtq
363,347 pkr

1.00000 GTQ = 36.33470 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86861.048187.19931.437571.661280.966718.4928
1GBP1.1512811.2066100.3861.654971.912511.1129421.2894
1USD0.95410.828775183.19751.37161.585040.9222517.6441
1INR0.0114680.009961540.012019610.01648610.01905150.01108510.212075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Pakistani Rupee
1 GTQ36.33470 PKR
5 GTQ181.67350 PKR
10 GTQ363.34700 PKR
20 GTQ726.69400 PKR
50 GTQ1816.73500 PKR
100 GTQ3633.47000 PKR
250 GTQ9083.67500 PKR
500 GTQ18167.35000 PKR
1000 GTQ36334.70000 PKR
2000 GTQ72669.40000 PKR
5000 GTQ181673.50000 PKR
10000 GTQ363347.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PKR0.02752 GTQ
5 PKR0.13761 GTQ
10 PKR0.27522 GTQ
20 PKR0.55044 GTQ
50 PKR1.37609 GTQ
100 PKR2.75219 GTQ
250 PKR6.88047 GTQ
500 PKR13.76095 GTQ
1000 PKR27.52190 GTQ
2000 PKR55.04380 GTQ
5000 PKR137.60950 GTQ
10000 PKR275.21900 GTQ