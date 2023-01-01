10 Guinean francs to Omani rials

Convert GNF to OMR

10 gnf
0.000 omr

1.00000 GNF = 0.00004 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
GNF to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.048787.21671.43631.658290.964918.4654
1GBP1.15311.2092100.5651.656121.912081.1125321.2915
1USD0.953550.826993183.16651.36961.581280.920117.6079
1INR0.01146570.009943820.012024110.01646820.01901340.01106330.211719

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Omani Rial
1 GNF0.00004 OMR
5 GNF0.00022 OMR
10 GNF0.00045 OMR
20 GNF0.00090 OMR
50 GNF0.00224 OMR
100 GNF0.00448 OMR
250 GNF0.01121 OMR
500 GNF0.02242 OMR
1000 GNF0.04484 OMR
2000 GNF0.08968 OMR
5000 GNF0.22420 OMR
10000 GNF0.44840 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guinean Franc
1 OMR22301.60000 GNF
5 OMR111508.00000 GNF
10 OMR223016.00000 GNF
20 OMR446032.00000 GNF
50 OMR1115080.00000 GNF
100 OMR2230160.00000 GNF
250 OMR5575400.00000 GNF
500 OMR11150800.00000 GNF
1000 OMR22301600.00000 GNF
2000 OMR44603200.00000 GNF
5000 OMR111508000.00000 GNF
10000 OMR223016000.00000 GNF