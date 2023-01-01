1 thousand Guinean francs to Armenian drams

Convert GNF to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
47.39 amd

1.00000 GNF = 0.04739 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:54 UTC
GNF to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.0483587.21751.436871.659440.966118.5135
1GBP1.1527411.20845100.5371.65631.912861.1136621.3409
1USD0.953850.827506183.1951.37061.58290.921617.6597
1INR0.01146560.009946590.0120210.01647450.01902640.01107760.212269

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Armenian Dram
1 GNF0.04739 AMD
5 GNF0.23695 AMD
10 GNF0.47391 AMD
20 GNF0.94781 AMD
50 GNF2.36953 AMD
100 GNF4.73907 AMD
250 GNF11.84768 AMD
500 GNF23.69535 AMD
1000 GNF47.39070 AMD
2000 GNF94.78140 AMD
5000 GNF236.95350 AMD
10000 GNF473.90700 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guinean Franc
1 AMD21.10120 GNF
5 AMD105.50600 GNF
10 AMD211.01200 GNF
20 AMD422.02400 GNF
50 AMD1055.06000 GNF
100 AMD2110.12000 GNF
250 AMD5275.30000 GNF
500 AMD10550.60000 GNF
1000 AMD21101.20000 GNF
2000 AMD42202.40000 GNF
5000 AMD105506.00000 GNF
10000 AMD211012.00000 GNF