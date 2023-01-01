5000 Georgian laris to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GEL to UZS at the real exchange rate

5000 gel
22762000 uzs

1.00000 GEL = 4552.40000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.047987.17181.432951.647250.96218.5244
1GBP1.1537411.209100.5731.653251.90051.1098921.3722
1USD0.95430.82713183.18711.367451.571960.91817.6776
1INR0.01147160.009943010.012021110.01643820.01889660.01103540.212504

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uzbekistan Som
1 GEL4552.40000 UZS
5 GEL22762.00000 UZS
10 GEL45524.00000 UZS
20 GEL91048.00000 UZS
50 GEL227620.00000 UZS
100 GEL455240.00000 UZS
250 GEL1138100.00000 UZS
500 GEL2276200.00000 UZS
1000 GEL4552400.00000 UZS
2000 GEL9104800.00000 UZS
5000 GEL22762000.00000 UZS
10000 GEL45524000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Georgian Lari
1 UZS0.00022 GEL
5 UZS0.00110 GEL
10 UZS0.00220 GEL
20 UZS0.00439 GEL
50 UZS0.01098 GEL
100 UZS0.02197 GEL
250 UZS0.05492 GEL
500 UZS0.10983 GEL
1000 UZS0.21966 GEL
2000 UZS0.43933 GEL
5000 UZS1.09832 GEL
10000 UZS2.19665 GEL