5000 Georgian laris to Nigerian nairas

Convert GEL to NGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
1,432,205.00 ngn

1.00000 GEL = 286.44100 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047987.17181.432741.646610.9622518.5236
1GBP1.153611.2088100.5571.652731.899431.1100521.3678
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.367251.571340.9182517.6769
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643580.01888920.01103840.212496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nigerian Naira
1 GEL286.44100 NGN
5 GEL1432.20500 NGN
10 GEL2864.41000 NGN
20 GEL5728.82000 NGN
50 GEL14322.05000 NGN
100 GEL28644.10000 NGN
250 GEL71610.25000 NGN
500 GEL143220.50000 NGN
1000 GEL286441.00000 NGN
2000 GEL572882.00000 NGN
5000 GEL1432205.00000 NGN
10000 GEL2864410.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Georgian Lari
1 NGN0.00349 GEL
5 NGN0.01746 GEL
10 NGN0.03491 GEL
20 NGN0.06982 GEL
50 NGN0.17456 GEL
100 NGN0.34911 GEL
250 NGN0.87278 GEL
500 NGN1.74556 GEL
1000 NGN3.49112 GEL
2000 NGN6.98224 GEL
5000 NGN17.45560 GEL
10000 NGN34.91120 GEL