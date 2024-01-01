1 Nigerian naira to Georgian laris

Convert NGN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.00 gel

₦1.000 NGN = ₾0.001702 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0021
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00170.0018
Change-4.81%-11.90%
1 NGN to GEL stats

The performance of NGN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for NGN to GEL was -4.81.

The performance of NGN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for NGN to GEL was -11.90.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Georgian Lari
1 NGN0.00170 GEL
5 NGN0.00851 GEL
10 NGN0.01702 GEL
20 NGN0.03404 GEL
50 NGN0.08510 GEL
100 NGN0.17020 GEL
250 NGN0.42549 GEL
500 NGN0.85098 GEL
1000 NGN1.70195 GEL
2000 NGN3.40390 GEL
5000 NGN8.50975 GEL
10000 NGN17.01950 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nigerian Naira
1 GEL587.56100 NGN
5 GEL2,937.80500 NGN
10 GEL5,875.61000 NGN
20 GEL11,751.22000 NGN
50 GEL29,378.05000 NGN
100 GEL58,756.10000 NGN
250 GEL146,890.25000 NGN
500 GEL293,780.50000 NGN
1000 GEL587,561.00000 NGN
2000 GEL1,175,122.00000 NGN
5000 GEL2,937,805.00000 NGN
10000 GEL5,875,610.00000 NGN