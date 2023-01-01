5 Georgian laris to Danish kroner

Convert GEL to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 gel
13.28 dkk

1.00000 GEL = 2.65601 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48 UTC
GEL to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Danish Krone
1 GEL2.65601 DKK
5 GEL13.28005 DKK
10 GEL26.56010 DKK
20 GEL53.12020 DKK
50 GEL132.80050 DKK
100 GEL265.60100 DKK
250 GEL664.00250 DKK
500 GEL1328.00500 DKK
1000 GEL2656.01000 DKK
2000 GEL5312.02000 DKK
5000 GEL13280.05000 DKK
10000 GEL26560.10000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Georgian Lari
1 DKK0.37650 GEL
5 DKK1.88252 GEL
10 DKK3.76505 GEL
20 DKK7.53010 GEL
50 DKK18.82525 GEL
100 DKK37.65050 GEL
250 DKK94.12625 GEL
500 DKK188.25250 GEL
1000 DKK376.50500 GEL
2000 DKK753.01000 GEL
5000 DKK1882.52500 GEL
10000 DKK3765.05000 GEL