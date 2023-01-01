50 Georgian laris to Danish kroner

Convert GEL to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 gel
132.80 dkk

1.00000 GEL = 2.65597 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48 UTC
GEL to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0479587.17591.433181.646680.962318.5207
1GBP1.1534711.20875100.5521.653091.899361.1099821.3626
1USD0.954250.827301183.18711.36761.571340.9182517.6733
1INR0.01147110.009945060.012021110.016440.01888920.01103840.212452

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Danish Krone
1 GEL2.65597 DKK
5 GEL13.27985 DKK
10 GEL26.55970 DKK
20 GEL53.11940 DKK
50 GEL132.79850 DKK
100 GEL265.59700 DKK
250 GEL663.99250 DKK
500 GEL1327.98500 DKK
1000 GEL2655.97000 DKK
2000 GEL5311.94000 DKK
5000 GEL13279.85000 DKK
10000 GEL26559.70000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Georgian Lari
1 DKK0.37651 GEL
5 DKK1.88255 GEL
10 DKK3.76510 GEL
20 DKK7.53020 GEL
50 DKK18.82550 GEL
100 DKK37.65100 GEL
250 DKK94.12750 GEL
500 DKK188.25500 GEL
1000 DKK376.51000 GEL
2000 DKK753.02000 GEL
5000 DKK1882.55000 GEL
10000 DKK3765.10000 GEL