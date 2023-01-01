5000 Georgian laris to Swiss francs

Convert GEL to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
1,713.20 chf

1.00000 GEL = 0.34264 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38 UTC
GEL to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swiss Franc
1 GEL0.34264 CHF
5 GEL1.71320 CHF
10 GEL3.42640 CHF
20 GEL6.85280 CHF
50 GEL17.13200 CHF
100 GEL34.26400 CHF
250 GEL85.66000 CHF
500 GEL171.32000 CHF
1000 GEL342.64000 CHF
2000 GEL685.28000 CHF
5000 GEL1713.20000 CHF
10000 GEL3426.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Georgian Lari
1 CHF2.91852 GEL
5 CHF14.59260 GEL
10 CHF29.18520 GEL
20 CHF58.37040 GEL
50 CHF145.92600 GEL
100 CHF291.85200 GEL
250 CHF729.63000 GEL
500 CHF1459.26000 GEL
1000 CHF2918.52000 GEL
2000 CHF5837.04000 GEL
5000 CHF14592.60000 GEL
10000 CHF29185.20000 GEL