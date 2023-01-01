1 Georgian lari to Swiss francs

Convert GEL to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 gel
0.34 chf

1.00000 GEL = 0.34260 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37 UTC
GEL to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swiss Franc
1 GEL0.34260 CHF
5 GEL1.71302 CHF
10 GEL3.42604 CHF
20 GEL6.85208 CHF
50 GEL17.13020 CHF
100 GEL34.26040 CHF
250 GEL85.65100 CHF
500 GEL171.30200 CHF
1000 GEL342.60400 CHF
2000 GEL685.20800 CHF
5000 GEL1713.02000 CHF
10000 GEL3426.04000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Georgian Lari
1 CHF2.91883 GEL
5 CHF14.59415 GEL
10 CHF29.18830 GEL
20 CHF58.37660 GEL
50 CHF145.94150 GEL
100 CHF291.88300 GEL
250 CHF729.70750 GEL
500 CHF1459.41500 GEL
1000 CHF2918.83000 GEL
2000 CHF5837.66000 GEL
5000 CHF14594.15000 GEL
10000 CHF29188.30000 GEL