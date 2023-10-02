50 Swiss francs to Georgian laris

Convert CHF to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 chf
145.71 gel

1.00000 CHF = 2.91416 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:27 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

CHF to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056987.75971.434691.643190.968218.3964
1GBP1.1539311.21945101.2571.655341.895911.1172421.2257
1USD0.946150.820042183.0351.357451.554730.916117.406
1INR0.01139480.009875860.012043110.01634790.01872370.01103270.209622

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Georgian Lari
1 CHF2.91416 GEL
5 CHF14.57080 GEL
10 CHF29.14160 GEL
20 CHF58.28320 GEL
50 CHF145.70800 GEL
100 CHF291.41600 GEL
250 CHF728.54000 GEL
500 CHF1457.08000 GEL
1000 CHF2914.16000 GEL
2000 CHF5828.32000 GEL
5000 CHF14570.80000 GEL
10000 CHF29141.60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swiss Franc
1 GEL0.34315 CHF
5 GEL1.71576 CHF
10 GEL3.43152 CHF
20 GEL6.86304 CHF
50 GEL17.15760 CHF
100 GEL34.31520 CHF
250 GEL85.78800 CHF
500 GEL171.57600 CHF
1000 GEL343.15200 CHF
2000 GEL686.30400 CHF
5000 GEL1715.76000 CHF
10000 GEL3431.52000 CHF