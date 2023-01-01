5 Georgian laris to Brunei dollars

Convert GEL to BND at the real exchange rate

5 gel
2.56 bnd

1.00000 GEL = 0.51238 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.048187.18841.433431.646920.962518.5195
1GBP1.153411.20885100.5611.653281.899511.1101521.3599
1USD0.95410.827232183.18711.367651.571340.918317.6696
1INR0.01146940.009944240.012021110.01644070.01888920.0110390.212408

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.51238 BND
5 GEL2.56191 BND
10 GEL5.12383 BND
20 GEL10.24766 BND
50 GEL25.61915 BND
100 GEL51.23830 BND
250 GEL128.09575 BND
500 GEL256.19150 BND
1000 GEL512.38300 BND
2000 GEL1024.76600 BND
5000 GEL2561.91500 BND
10000 GEL5123.83000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND1.95167 GEL
5 BND9.75835 GEL
10 BND19.51670 GEL
20 BND39.03340 GEL
50 BND97.58350 GEL
100 BND195.16700 GEL
250 BND487.91750 GEL
500 BND975.83500 GEL
1000 BND1951.67000 GEL
2000 BND3903.34000 GEL
5000 BND9758.35000 GEL
10000 BND19516.70000 GEL