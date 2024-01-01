5,000 Brunei dollars to Georgian laris

Convert BND to GEL at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₾2.054 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
BND to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 BND to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08062.1319
Low2.02982.0298
Average2.05802.0768
Change-0.68%-0.40%
1 BND to GEL stats

The performance of BND to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0806 and a 30 day low of 2.0298. This means the 30 day average was 2.0580. The change for BND to GEL was -0.68.

The performance of BND to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1319 and a 90 day low of 2.0298. This means the 90 day average was 2.0768. The change for BND to GEL was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69218.0691.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1541.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9440.9581.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6820.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.05389 GEL
5 BND10.26945 GEL
10 BND20.53890 GEL
20 BND41.07780 GEL
50 BND102.69450 GEL
100 BND205.38900 GEL
250 BND513.47250 GEL
500 BND1,026.94500 GEL
1000 BND2,053.89000 GEL
2000 BND4,107.78000 GEL
5000 BND10,269.45000 GEL
10000 BND20,538.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.48688 BND
5 GEL2.43440 BND
10 GEL4.86880 BND
20 GEL9.73760 BND
50 GEL24.34400 BND
100 GEL48.68800 BND
250 GEL121.72000 BND
500 GEL243.44000 BND
1000 GEL486.88000 BND
2000 GEL973.76000 BND
5000 GEL2,434.40000 BND
10000 GEL4,868.80000 BND