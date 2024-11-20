Brunei dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Georgian laris is currently 2.054 today, reflecting a 0.691% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.324% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 2.056 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 2.028 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.300% increase in value.