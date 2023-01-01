20 Georgian laris to Azerbaijani manats

Convert GEL to AZN

20 gel
12.69 azn

1.00000 GEL = 0.63435 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GEL0.63435 AZN
5 GEL3.17173 AZN
10 GEL6.34347 AZN
20 GEL12.68694 AZN
50 GEL31.71735 AZN
100 GEL63.43470 AZN
250 GEL158.58675 AZN
500 GEL317.17350 AZN
1000 GEL634.34700 AZN
2000 GEL1268.69400 AZN
5000 GEL3171.73500 AZN
10000 GEL6343.47000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Georgian Lari
1 AZN1.57642 GEL
5 AZN7.88210 GEL
10 AZN15.76420 GEL
20 AZN31.52840 GEL
50 AZN78.82100 GEL
100 AZN157.64200 GEL
250 AZN394.10500 GEL
500 AZN788.21000 GEL
1000 AZN1576.42000 GEL
2000 AZN3152.84000 GEL
5000 AZN7882.10000 GEL
10000 AZN15764.20000 GEL