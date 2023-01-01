10 thousand Georgian laris to Albanian leks

Convert GEL to ALL at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
378,031 all

1.00000 GEL = 37.80310 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:9 UTC
GEL to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 ALL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL37.80310 ALL
5 GEL189.01550 ALL
10 GEL378.03100 ALL
20 GEL756.06200 ALL
50 GEL1890.15500 ALL
100 GEL3780.31000 ALL
250 GEL9450.77500 ALL
500 GEL18901.55000 ALL
1000 GEL37803.10000 ALL
2000 GEL75606.20000 ALL
5000 GEL189015.50000 ALL
10000 GEL378031.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02645 GEL
5 ALL0.13226 GEL
10 ALL0.26453 GEL
20 ALL0.52906 GEL
50 ALL1.32265 GEL
100 ALL2.64529 GEL
250 ALL6.61322 GEL
500 ALL13.22645 GEL
1000 ALL26.45290 GEL
2000 ALL52.90580 GEL
5000 ALL132.26450 GEL
10000 ALL264.52900 GEL