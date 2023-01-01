50 Albanian leks to Georgian laris

50 all
1.32 gel

1.00000 ALL = 0.02648 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:46 UTC
ALL to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02648 GEL
5 ALL0.13241 GEL
10 ALL0.26483 GEL
20 ALL0.52966 GEL
50 ALL1.32414 GEL
100 ALL2.64829 GEL
250 ALL6.62073 GEL
500 ALL13.24145 GEL
1000 ALL26.48290 GEL
2000 ALL52.96580 GEL
5000 ALL132.41450 GEL
10000 ALL264.82900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL37.76020 ALL
5 GEL188.80100 ALL
10 GEL377.60200 ALL
20 GEL755.20400 ALL
50 GEL1888.01000 ALL
100 GEL3776.02000 ALL
250 GEL9440.05000 ALL
500 GEL18880.10000 ALL
1000 GEL37760.20000 ALL
2000 GEL75520.40000 ALL
5000 GEL188801.00000 ALL
10000 GEL377602.00000 ALL