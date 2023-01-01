10 thousand Albanian leks to Georgian laris

Convert ALL to GEL at the real exchange rate

10000 all
264.86 gel

1.00000 ALL = 0.02649 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:45 UTC
ALL to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02649 GEL
5 ALL0.13243 GEL
10 ALL0.26486 GEL
20 ALL0.52972 GEL
50 ALL1.32429 GEL
100 ALL2.64858 GEL
250 ALL6.62145 GEL
500 ALL13.24290 GEL
1000 ALL26.48580 GEL
2000 ALL52.97160 GEL
5000 ALL132.42900 GEL
10000 ALL264.85800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL37.75610 ALL
5 GEL188.78050 ALL
10 GEL377.56100 ALL
20 GEL755.12200 ALL
50 GEL1887.80500 ALL
100 GEL3775.61000 ALL
250 GEL9439.02500 ALL
500 GEL18878.05000 ALL
1000 GEL37756.10000 ALL
2000 GEL75512.20000 ALL
5000 GEL188780.50000 ALL
10000 GEL377561.00000 ALL