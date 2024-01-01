100 British pounds sterling to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert GBP to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
60,844.20 kzt

£1.000 GBP = ₸608.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High619.8400619.8400
Low604.8560549.5890
Average612.7525585.6147
Change0.33%9.32%
View full history

1 GBP to KZT stats

The performance of GBP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 619.8400 and a 30 day low of 604.8560. This means the 30 day average was 612.7525. The change for GBP to KZT was 0.33.

The performance of GBP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 619.8400 and a 90 day low of 549.5890. This means the 90 day average was 585.6147. The change for GBP to KZT was 9.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GBP608.44200 KZT
5 GBP3,042.21000 KZT
10 GBP6,084.42000 KZT
20 GBP12,168.84000 KZT
50 GBP30,422.10000 KZT
100 GBP60,844.20000 KZT
250 GBP152,110.50000 KZT
500 GBP304,221.00000 KZT
1000 GBP608,442.00000 KZT
2000 GBP1,216,884.00000 KZT
5000 GBP3,042,210.00000 KZT
10000 GBP6,084,420.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / British Pound Sterling
1 KZT0.00164 GBP
5 KZT0.00822 GBP
10 KZT0.01644 GBP
20 KZT0.03287 GBP
50 KZT0.08218 GBP
100 KZT0.16435 GBP
250 KZT0.41089 GBP
500 KZT0.82177 GBP
1000 KZT1.64354 GBP
2000 KZT3.28708 GBP
5000 KZT8.21770 GBP
10000 KZT16.43540 GBP