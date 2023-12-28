100 British pounds sterling to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert GBP to KZT at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Kazakhstani tenges
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 GBP
|579.70600 KZT
|5 GBP
|2898.53000 KZT
|10 GBP
|5797.06000 KZT
|20 GBP
|11594.12000 KZT
|50 GBP
|28985.30000 KZT
|100 GBP
|57970.60000 KZT
|250 GBP
|144926.50000 KZT
|500 GBP
|289853.00000 KZT
|1000 GBP
|579706.00000 KZT
|2000 GBP
|1159412.00000 KZT
|5000 GBP
|2898530.00000 KZT
|10000 GBP
|5797060.00000 KZT