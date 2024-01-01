250 British pounds sterling to Kyrgystani soms

Convert GBP to KGS at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
27,018.50 kgs

£1.000 GBP = Лв108.1 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.3610112.4290
Low107.3100107.3100
Average109.7721110.6793
Change-1.55%-2.83%
View full history

1 GBP to KGS stats

The performance of GBP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.3610 and a 30 day low of 107.3100. This means the 30 day average was 109.7721. The change for GBP to KGS was -1.55.

The performance of GBP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.4290 and a 90 day low of 107.3100. This means the 90 day average was 110.6793. The change for GBP to KGS was -2.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kyrgystani Som
1 GBP108.07400 KGS
5 GBP540.37000 KGS
10 GBP1,080.74000 KGS
20 GBP2,161.48000 KGS
50 GBP5,403.70000 KGS
100 GBP10,807.40000 KGS
250 GBP27,018.50000 KGS
500 GBP54,037.00000 KGS
1000 GBP108,074.00000 KGS
2000 GBP216,148.00000 KGS
5000 GBP540,370.00000 KGS
10000 GBP1,080,740.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / British Pound Sterling
1 KGS0.00925 GBP
5 KGS0.04626 GBP
10 KGS0.09253 GBP
20 KGS0.18506 GBP
50 KGS0.46265 GBP
100 KGS0.92529 GBP
250 KGS2.31323 GBP
500 KGS4.62645 GBP
1000 KGS9.25290 GBP
2000 KGS18.50580 GBP
5000 KGS46.26450 GBP
10000 KGS92.52900 GBP