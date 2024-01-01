1 Kyrgystani som to British pounds sterling

Convert KGS to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
0.01 gbp

1.00000 KGS = 0.00888 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7935881.348451.530920.9278583.00913.672850.8809
1 GBP1.260111.699181.929121.16915104.64.628161.10998
1 CAD0.7415920.58851911.135320.68812561.55892.723760.653269
1 AUD0.65320.5183720.88080810.60610654.22152.399110.575404

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / British Pound Sterling
1 KGS0.00888 GBP
5 KGS0.04440 GBP
10 KGS0.08880 GBP
20 KGS0.17760 GBP
50 KGS0.44401 GBP
100 KGS0.88802 GBP
250 KGS2.22005 GBP
500 KGS4.44010 GBP
1000 KGS8.88020 GBP
2000 KGS17.76040 GBP
5000 KGS44.40100 GBP
10000 KGS88.80200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kyrgystani Som
1 GBP112.61000 KGS
5 GBP563.05000 KGS
10 GBP1126.10000 KGS
20 GBP2252.20000 KGS
50 GBP5630.50000 KGS
100 GBP11261.00000 KGS
250 GBP28152.50000 KGS
500 GBP56305.00000 KGS
1000 GBP112610.00000 KGS
2000 GBP225220.00000 KGS
5000 GBP563050.00000 KGS
10000 GBP1126100.00000 KGS