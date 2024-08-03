1 British pound sterling to Israeli new sheqels

Convert GBP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
4.87 ils

£1.000 GBP = ₪4.874 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.87434.8743
Low4.67174.6254
Average4.73124.7189
Change2.31%4.64%
1 GBP to ILS stats

The performance of GBP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8743 and a 30 day low of 4.6717. This means the 30 day average was 4.7312. The change for GBP to ILS was 2.31.

The performance of GBP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8743 and a 90 day low of 4.6254. This means the 90 day average was 4.7189. The change for GBP to ILS was 4.64.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GBP4.87429 ILS
5 GBP24.37145 ILS
10 GBP48.74290 ILS
20 GBP97.48580 ILS
50 GBP243.71450 ILS
100 GBP487.42900 ILS
250 GBP1,218.57250 ILS
500 GBP2,437.14500 ILS
1000 GBP4,874.29000 ILS
2000 GBP9,748.58000 ILS
5000 GBP24,371.45000 ILS
10000 GBP48,742.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / British Pound Sterling
1 ILS0.20516 GBP
5 ILS1.02579 GBP
10 ILS2.05158 GBP
20 ILS4.10316 GBP
50 ILS10.25790 GBP
100 ILS20.51580 GBP
250 ILS51.28950 GBP
500 ILS102.57900 GBP
1000 ILS205.15800 GBP
2000 ILS410.31600 GBP
5000 ILS1,025.79000 GBP
10000 ILS2,051.58000 GBP