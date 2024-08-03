British pound sterling to Israeli new sheqels Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the British pound sterling to Israeli new sheqels history summary. This is the British pound sterling (GBP) to Israeli new sheqels (ILS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GBP and ILS historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
British pound sterling to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history
The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Israeli new sheqels is currently 4.874 today, reflecting a 0.677% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 3.476% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 4.874 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 4.711 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-07-2024, with a 0.836% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.