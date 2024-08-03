10 British pounds sterling to Algerian dinars

Convert GBP to DZD at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
1,719.62 dzd

£1.000 GBP = دج172.0 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High174.7710174.7710
Low171.1600167.9650
Average173.0000171.3140
Change0.47%2.17%
View full history

1 GBP to DZD stats

The performance of GBP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 174.7710 and a 30 day low of 171.1600. This means the 30 day average was 173.0000. The change for GBP to DZD was 0.47.

The performance of GBP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 174.7710 and a 90 day low of 167.9650. This means the 90 day average was 171.3140. The change for GBP to DZD was 2.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Algerian Dinar
1 GBP171.96200 DZD
5 GBP859.81000 DZD
10 GBP1,719.62000 DZD
20 GBP3,439.24000 DZD
50 GBP8,598.10000 DZD
100 GBP17,196.20000 DZD
250 GBP42,990.50000 DZD
500 GBP85,981.00000 DZD
1000 GBP171,962.00000 DZD
2000 GBP343,924.00000 DZD
5000 GBP859,810.00000 DZD
10000 GBP1,719,620.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 DZD0.00582 GBP
5 DZD0.02908 GBP
10 DZD0.05815 GBP
20 DZD0.11630 GBP
50 DZD0.29076 GBP
100 DZD0.58152 GBP
250 DZD1.45381 GBP
500 DZD2.90762 GBP
1000 DZD5.81523 GBP
2000 DZD11.63046 GBP
5000 DZD29.07615 GBP
10000 DZD58.15230 GBP