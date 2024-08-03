100 Euros to CFP francs

Convert EUR to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 eur
11,987 xpf

€1.000 EUR = ₣119.9 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High120.1590120.1590
Low118.9410118.4890
Average119.4686119.3900
Change0.04%0.21%
View full history

1 EUR to XPF stats

The performance of EUR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.1590 and a 30 day low of 118.9410. This means the 30 day average was 119.4686. The change for EUR to XPF was 0.04.

The performance of EUR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 120.1590 and a 90 day low of 118.4890. This means the 90 day average was 119.3900. The change for EUR to XPF was 0.21.

Conversion rates Euro / CFP Franc
1 EUR119.87300 XPF
5 EUR599.36500 XPF
10 EUR1,198.73000 XPF
20 EUR2,397.46000 XPF
50 EUR5,993.65000 XPF
100 EUR11,987.30000 XPF
250 EUR29,968.25000 XPF
500 EUR59,936.50000 XPF
1000 EUR119,873.00000 XPF
2000 EUR239,746.00000 XPF
5000 EUR599,365.00000 XPF
10000 EUR1,198,730.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Euro
1 XPF0.00834 EUR
5 XPF0.04171 EUR
10 XPF0.08342 EUR
20 XPF0.16684 EUR
50 XPF0.41711 EUR
100 XPF0.83422 EUR
250 XPF2.08555 EUR
500 XPF4.17109 EUR
1000 XPF8.34219 EUR
2000 XPF16.68438 EUR
5000 XPF41.71095 EUR
10000 XPF83.42190 EUR