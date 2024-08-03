Euro to CFP francs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to CFP francs history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to CFP francs (XPF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and XPF historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to CFP francs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to CFP francs is currently 119.873 today, reflecting a 0.267% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.607% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 119.937 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 118.889 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.287% increase in value.
How to convert Euros to CFP francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
