Euro to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to CFP francs is currently 119.873 today, reflecting a 0.267% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.607% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 119.937 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 118.889 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.287% increase in value.