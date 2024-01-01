1 thousand Euros to Uzbekistan soms

Convert EUR to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
13,736,000 uzs

€1.000 EUR = so'm13,740 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13,785.100013,843.4000
Low13,551.900013,449.4000
Average13,687.923313,660.7011
Change0.90%0.78%
View full history

1 EUR to UZS stats

The performance of EUR to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13,785.1000 and a 30 day low of 13,551.9000. This means the 30 day average was 13,687.9233. The change for EUR to UZS was 0.90.

The performance of EUR to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13,843.4000 and a 90 day low of 13,449.4000. This means the 90 day average was 13,660.7011. The change for EUR to UZS was 0.78.

Conversion rates Euro / Uzbekistan Som
1 EUR13,736.00000 UZS
5 EUR68,680.00000 UZS
10 EUR137,360.00000 UZS
20 EUR274,720.00000 UZS
50 EUR686,800.00000 UZS
100 EUR1,373,600.00000 UZS
250 EUR3,434,000.00000 UZS
500 EUR6,868,000.00000 UZS
1000 EUR13,736,000.00000 UZS
2000 EUR27,472,000.00000 UZS
5000 EUR68,680,000.00000 UZS
10000 EUR137,360,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Euro
1 UZS0.00007 EUR
5 UZS0.00036 EUR
10 UZS0.00073 EUR
20 UZS0.00146 EUR
50 UZS0.00364 EUR
100 UZS0.00728 EUR
250 UZS0.01820 EUR
500 UZS0.03640 EUR
1000 UZS0.07280 EUR
2000 UZS0.14560 EUR
5000 UZS0.36401 EUR
10000 UZS0.72801 EUR