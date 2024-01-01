5,000 Euros to Lebanese pounds

Convert EUR to LBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
488,245,000 lbp

€1.000 EUR = ل.ل.97,650 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High97,933.700097,933.7000
Low96,547.900095,610.7000
Average97,217.173396,782.6244
Change0.92%1.40%
1 EUR to LBP stats

The performance of EUR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 97,933.7000 and a 30 day low of 96,547.9000. This means the 30 day average was 97,217.1733. The change for EUR to LBP was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 97,933.7000 and a 90 day low of 95,610.7000. This means the 90 day average was 96,782.6244. The change for EUR to LBP was 1.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Lebanese Pound
1 EUR97,649.00000 LBP
5 EUR488,245.00000 LBP
10 EUR976,490.00000 LBP
20 EUR1,952,980.00000 LBP
50 EUR4,882,450.00000 LBP
100 EUR9,764,900.00000 LBP
250 EUR24,412,250.00000 LBP
500 EUR48,824,500.00000 LBP
1000 EUR97,649,000.00000 LBP
2000 EUR195,298,000.00000 LBP
5000 EUR488,245,000.00000 LBP
10000 EUR976,490,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Euro
1 LBP0.00001 EUR
5 LBP0.00005 EUR
10 LBP0.00010 EUR
20 LBP0.00020 EUR
50 LBP0.00051 EUR
100 LBP0.00102 EUR
250 LBP0.00256 EUR
500 LBP0.00512 EUR
1000 LBP0.01024 EUR
2000 LBP0.02048 EUR
5000 LBP0.05120 EUR
10000 LBP0.10241 EUR