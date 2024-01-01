1 Lebanese pound to Euros

Convert LBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0.00 eur

1.00000 LBP = 0.00006 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.347351.62881.52870.9271.3449518.860.792613
1 CAD0.74219811.208891.13460.6880160.99821913.99780.588275
1 NZD0.613950.82720610.9385460.5691310.82573211.57910.486625
1 AUD0.654150.8813691.0654810.6063960.87979912.33730.518488

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Euro
1 LBP0.00006 EUR
5 LBP0.00031 EUR
10 LBP0.00062 EUR
20 LBP0.00123 EUR
50 LBP0.00309 EUR
100 LBP0.00617 EUR
250 LBP0.01543 EUR
500 LBP0.03086 EUR
1000 LBP0.06171 EUR
2000 LBP0.12343 EUR
5000 LBP0.30857 EUR
10000 LBP0.61714 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Lebanese Pound
1 EUR16203.70000 LBP
5 EUR81018.50000 LBP
10 EUR162037.00000 LBP
20 EUR324074.00000 LBP
50 EUR810185.00000 LBP
100 EUR1620370.00000 LBP
250 EUR4050925.00000 LBP
500 EUR8101850.00000 LBP
1000 EUR16203700.00000 LBP
2000 EUR32407400.00000 LBP
5000 EUR81018500.00000 LBP
10000 EUR162037000.00000 LBP