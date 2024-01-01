10 Euros to Laotian kips

Convert EUR to LAK

10 eur
242,069 lak

€1.000 EUR = ₭24,210 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate
EUR to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24,235.400024,235.4000
Low23,852.000022,932.3000
Average24,050.730023,563.2522
Change1.49%5.56%
1 EUR to LAK stats

The performance of EUR to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24,235.4000 and a 30 day low of 23,852.0000. This means the 30 day average was 24,050.7300. The change for EUR to LAK was 1.49.

The performance of EUR to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24,235.4000 and a 90 day low of 22,932.3000. This means the 90 day average was 23,563.2522. The change for EUR to LAK was 5.56.

Conversion rates Euro / Laotian Kip
1 EUR24,206.90000 LAK
5 EUR121,034.50000 LAK
10 EUR242,069.00000 LAK
20 EUR484,138.00000 LAK
50 EUR1,210,345.00000 LAK
100 EUR2,420,690.00000 LAK
250 EUR6,051,725.00000 LAK
500 EUR12,103,450.00000 LAK
1000 EUR24,206,900.00000 LAK
2000 EUR48,413,800.00000 LAK
5000 EUR121,034,500.00000 LAK
10000 EUR242,069,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Euro
1 LAK0.00004 EUR
5 LAK0.00021 EUR
10 LAK0.00041 EUR
20 LAK0.00083 EUR
50 LAK0.00207 EUR
100 LAK0.00413 EUR
250 LAK0.01033 EUR
500 LAK0.02066 EUR
1000 LAK0.04131 EUR
2000 LAK0.08262 EUR
5000 LAK0.20655 EUR
10000 LAK0.41310 EUR