Euro to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Laotian kips is currently 24,206.900 today, reflecting a 0.999% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.545% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 24,230.300 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 23,915.200 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.