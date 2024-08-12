2,000 Euros to South Korean wons
|1 EUR to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,514.9300
|1,514.9300
|Low
|1,477.9900
|1,464.5700
|Average
|1,499.0040
|1,490.1391
|Change
|-0.37%
|1.38%
1 EUR to KRW stats
The performance of EUR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,514.9300 and a 30 day low of 1,477.9900. This means the 30 day average was 1,499.0040. The change for EUR to KRW was -0.37.
The performance of EUR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,514.9300 and a 90 day low of 1,464.5700. This means the 90 day average was 1,490.1391. The change for EUR to KRW was 1.38.
|Conversion rates Euro / South Korean Won
|1 EUR
|1,494.59000 KRW
|5 EUR
|7,472.95000 KRW
|10 EUR
|14,945.90000 KRW
|20 EUR
|29,891.80000 KRW
|50 EUR
|74,729.50000 KRW
|100 EUR
|149,459.00000 KRW
|250 EUR
|373,647.50000 KRW
|500 EUR
|747,295.00000 KRW
|1000 EUR
|1,494,590.00000 KRW
|2000 EUR
|2,989,180.00000 KRW
|5000 EUR
|7,472,950.00000 KRW
|10000 EUR
|14,945,900.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Euro
|1 KRW
|0.00067 EUR
|5 KRW
|0.00335 EUR
|10 KRW
|0.00669 EUR
|20 KRW
|0.01338 EUR
|50 KRW
|0.03345 EUR
|100 KRW
|0.06691 EUR
|250 KRW
|0.16727 EUR
|500 KRW
|0.33454 EUR
|1000 KRW
|0.66908 EUR
|2000 KRW
|1.33816 EUR
|5000 KRW
|3.34540 EUR
|10000 KRW
|6.69079 EUR
|20000 KRW
|13.38158 EUR
|30000 KRW
|20.07237 EUR
|40000 KRW
|26.76316 EUR
|50000 KRW
|33.45395 EUR