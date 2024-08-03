1 Euro to South Korean wons

Convert EUR to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 eur
1,482 krw

€1.000 EUR = ₩1,482 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,514.93001,514.9300
Low1,477.99001,457.1300
Average1,499.63301,487.6587
Change-0.78%1.62%
1 EUR to KRW stats

The performance of EUR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,514.9300 and a 30 day low of 1,477.9900. This means the 30 day average was 1,499.6330. The change for EUR to KRW was -0.78.

The performance of EUR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,514.9300 and a 90 day low of 1,457.1300. This means the 90 day average was 1,487.6587. The change for EUR to KRW was 1.62.

How to convert Euros to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / South Korean Won
1 EUR1,481.71000 KRW
5 EUR7,408.55000 KRW
10 EUR14,817.10000 KRW
20 EUR29,634.20000 KRW
50 EUR74,085.50000 KRW
100 EUR148,171.00000 KRW
250 EUR370,427.50000 KRW
500 EUR740,855.00000 KRW
1000 EUR1,481,710.00000 KRW
2000 EUR2,963,420.00000 KRW
5000 EUR7,408,550.00000 KRW
10000 EUR14,817,100.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Euro
1 KRW0.00067 EUR
5 KRW0.00337 EUR
10 KRW0.00675 EUR
20 KRW0.01350 EUR
50 KRW0.03374 EUR
100 KRW0.06749 EUR
250 KRW0.16872 EUR
500 KRW0.33745 EUR
1000 KRW0.67490 EUR
2000 KRW1.34979 EUR
5000 KRW3.37448 EUR
10000 KRW6.74895 EUR
20000 KRW13.49790 EUR
30000 KRW20.24685 EUR
40000 KRW26.99580 EUR
50000 KRW33.74475 EUR