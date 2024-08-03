Euro to South Korean wons Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to South Korean wons history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to South Korean wons (KRW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and KRW historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to South Korean wons exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to South Korean wons is currently 1,481.710 today, reflecting a 0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -1.432% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,503.520 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 1,473.850 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.
How to convert Euros to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
