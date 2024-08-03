Euro to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to South Korean wons is currently 1,481.710 today, reflecting a 0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -1.432% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,503.520 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 1,473.850 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.