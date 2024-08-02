100 Euros to Cambodian riels

Convert EUR to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 eur
448,094.00 khr

€1.000 EUR = ៛4,481 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,493.81004,493.8100
Low4,429.67004,379.5200
Average4,463.62534,433.9577
Change0.60%2.29%
View full history

1 EUR to KHR stats

The performance of EUR to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,493.8100 and a 30 day low of 4,429.6700. This means the 30 day average was 4,463.6253. The change for EUR to KHR was 0.60.

The performance of EUR to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,493.8100 and a 90 day low of 4,379.5200. This means the 90 day average was 4,433.9577. The change for EUR to KHR was 2.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Cambodian Riel
1 EUR4,480.94000 KHR
5 EUR22,404.70000 KHR
10 EUR44,809.40000 KHR
20 EUR89,618.80000 KHR
50 EUR224,047.00000 KHR
100 EUR448,094.00000 KHR
250 EUR1,120,235.00000 KHR
500 EUR2,240,470.00000 KHR
1000 EUR4,480,940.00000 KHR
2000 EUR8,961,880.00000 KHR
5000 EUR22,404,700.00000 KHR
10000 EUR44,809,400.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Euro
1 KHR0.00022 EUR
5 KHR0.00112 EUR
10 KHR0.00223 EUR
20 KHR0.00446 EUR
50 KHR0.01116 EUR
100 KHR0.02232 EUR
250 KHR0.05579 EUR
500 KHR0.11158 EUR
1000 KHR0.22317 EUR
2000 KHR0.44633 EUR
5000 KHR1.11584 EUR
10000 KHR2.23167 EUR