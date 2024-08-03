5 Euros to Kenyan shillings

Convert EUR to KES at the real exchange rate

5 eur
709 kes

€1.000 EUR = Ksh141.8 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High144.2220145.2110
Low138.5090137.4050
Average140.9239140.7067
Change2.15%-1.18%
1 EUR to KES stats

The performance of EUR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 144.2220 and a 30 day low of 138.5090. This means the 30 day average was 140.9239. The change for EUR to KES was 2.15.

The performance of EUR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 145.2110 and a 90 day low of 137.4050. This means the 90 day average was 140.7067. The change for EUR to KES was -1.18.

Conversion rates Euro / Kenyan Shilling
1 EUR141.76600 KES
5 EUR708.83000 KES
10 EUR1,417.66000 KES
20 EUR2,835.32000 KES
50 EUR7,088.30000 KES
100 EUR14,176.60000 KES
250 EUR35,441.50000 KES
500 EUR70,883.00000 KES
1000 EUR141,766.00000 KES
2000 EUR283,532.00000 KES
5000 EUR708,830.00000 KES
10000 EUR1,417,660.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Euro
1 KES0.00705 EUR
5 KES0.03527 EUR
10 KES0.07054 EUR
20 KES0.14108 EUR
50 KES0.35270 EUR
100 KES0.70539 EUR
250 KES1.76348 EUR
500 KES3.52695 EUR
1000 KES7.05390 EUR
2000 KES14.10780 EUR
5000 KES35.26950 EUR
10000 KES70.53900 EUR