Euro to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Kenyan shillings is currently 141.766 today, reflecting a 1.302% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 142.367 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 139.409 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.579% increase in value.